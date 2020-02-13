You are the owner of this article.
Folk singer Sarlé set to perform downtown next week

Folk musician Molly Sarlé will perform at El Crisol downtown on Monday.

 Kendall Bailey Atwater

In her full-time life, Molly Sarlé is one-third of the all-female folk by way of Appalachia (in sound, anyway) trio Mountain Man.

But it is her solo side that brings her to Tucson’s El Crisol downtown for a solo show. Tucson singer-songwriter Chelsey Trejo opens the show at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

Sarlé will likely throw in a tune or two from Mountain Man, but her show at El Crisol, 403 N. Sixth Ave., will draw more heavily from her debut solo album “Karaoke Angel,” a collection of songs that unapologetically explore Sarlé’s ability to feel — “deeply and without shame.” According to the liner notes, Sarlé’s songs are “West Coast incantations with a warm, Appalachian glow.” Tickets are $15 through exocoffee.com

Also, at El Crisol, this week, Naim Amor and Amor Deluxe will perform soundtracks and other originals on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

Folk musician

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or

573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

