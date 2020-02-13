Folk singer Sarlé set to perform downtown next week

In her full-time life, Molly Sarlé is one-third of the all-female folk by way of Appalachia (in sound, anyway) trio Mountain Man.

But it is her solo side that brings her to Tucson’s El Crisol downtown for a solo show. Tucson singer-songwriter Chelsey Trejo opens the show at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

Sarlé will likely throw in a tune or two from Mountain Man, but her show at El Crisol, 403 N. Sixth Ave., will draw more heavily from her debut solo album “Karaoke Angel,” a collection of songs that unapologetically explore Sarlé’s ability to feel — “deeply and without shame.” According to the liner notes, Sarlé’s songs are “West Coast incantations with a warm, Appalachian glow.” Tickets are $15 through exocoffee.com

Also, at El Crisol, this week, Naim Amor and Amor Deluxe will perform soundtracks and other originals on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

