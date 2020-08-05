Food trucks roundup on Tucson's east side promises good food, craft beer

You can grab your fill of tasty craft beers and try different cuisines, all to go, at Saturday’s Arizona Beer House food truck roundup.
The free event will showcase several favorite mobile eateries, including Culinary Graduate, a food truck featuring dishes straight from the mind of Dante’s Fire’s Kenneth Foy.
Among some of the other participants: Food Groupie Cafe, AJ’s Famous Hollywood Hot Dogs, Johnny’s Philippine Grill and Fat Noodle.
While on-site, drop into Arizona Beer House and mix-and-match your drinks for the evening by choosing from more than 700 craft brews in stock. The popular spot also has 35 beers on tap.
The roundup runs from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 150 S. Kolb Road.
