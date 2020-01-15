Four reasons to catch Arizona Theatre Company's 'Master Harold'

From left, Odera Adimorah, Oliver Prose, and Ian Eaton rehearse for Arizona Theatre Company’s “’Master Harold’ ... and the Boys.”

 Tim Fuller

Arizona Theatre Company’s next offering is Athol Fugard’s semi-autobiographical “‘Master Harold’ … and the Boys.” The story takes place in 1950 South Africa, where apartheid rules.

It is about young Master Harold and the two black men who work for his family and have cared for him all his life. The drama is about racism and the awful cost of racism.

ATC’s Artistic Director, Sean Daniels, gives us four reasons it should be seen.

  1. This is one of the great plays of our time, a winner of awards in New York and London, with two successful runs on Broadway.
  2. It’s an intimate, personal and authentic look at race, and the choice to embrace privilege, entitlement and our human responsibility to love one another; the heart and soul of this poetic drama are universal.
  3. The play was originally controversial. It was banned in South Africa, where it’s set during apartheid.
  4. Through entertaining storytelling, the play invites us to consider our own choices, to perhaps live more consciously, lead with our hearts and acknowledge our bias at a time where we’ve never needed conscious compassion more.

If you go

What: Arizona Theatre Company's " 'Master Harold' … and the Boys"

Playwright: Athol Fugard

Director: Kent Gash

When: Saturday, Jan. 18-Feb. 8

Where: Temple of Music & Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: $25 -$70

Reservations and information: arizonatheatre.org, 622-2823

Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission

Cast: Odera Adimorah, Ian Eaton and Oliver Prose

