Fox Tucson Theatre gives us gift of 12 days of Christmas

The holiday season is usually a festive, busy time at Fox Tucson Theatre, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic downtown venue has scaled back its holly-jolly.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, the Fox kicked off its 12 Days of Christmas series of minutes-long "gifts," little bright spots in what has been a long and dark year especially for the Fox and other Tucson live music venues that have been shuttered since March. The series of performances will run through Christmas Day on foxtucson.com.

The Fox teamed up with Khris Dodge Entertainment, Greg + Mere from 94.9 MIX FM In the Morning and Musically Fed to create a series of videos filmed from the Fox of classic Christmas songs. The series serves a twin purpose: To help us find our Christmas happy place and to help feed gig workers — artists, producers and the behind-the-scenes folks who are the engine behind Tucson's vibrant live entertainment industry.

The series is free, but the Fox is accepting donations to help support the theater and benefit Musically Fed, an organization that donates food to gig workers who have been mostly unemployed since March when the state and city shut things down as coronavirus cases soared.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., never reopened. In July, months after after Gov. Doug Ducey gave the OK for businesses to reopen with limited capacity, Fox Executive Director Bonnie Schock announced that the theater would remain closed through December.

In addition to its 12 Days of Christmas series, the Fox is hosting a pair of food drives — from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 19 — to collect non-perishable goods from canned foods, cereals, pasta and snacks that will be distributed through Musically Fed. You can drop off donations in front of the Fox; pull into the temporary parking space in front of the theatre, where volunteers are collecting donations.