Fraser, Haas bring traditional fiddle music back to Tucson

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas have toured the globe with their mix of traditional and original Scottish songs.

 Irene Young

It’s been seven years since Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and cellist Natalie Haas have performed on a Tucson stage together.

In that time, the two, who play traditional and original Scottish works, have toured the globe, producing three CDs along the way, including their latest album, “Ports of Call,” released by Fraser’s Culburnie Records in 2017.

As the name implies, “Ports of Call” takes Fraser and Haas beyond Scotland’s coastal cliffs to the musical traditions of Spain, France and Scandinavia.

Expect to hear tracks from all of their albums when Fraser and Haas play the Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway, Friday, Feb. 7. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $22-$24 through inconcerttucson.com. They are $25-$27 at the door.

