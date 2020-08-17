Free online play brings Star's foster-care investigation to the stage

More than two years after the Arizona Daily Star published a yearlong investigation into Arizona’s foster care system, a play is debuting about two of the young women it featured.

The play, called "Cycles," follows the lives of Alexei Ruiz and Aracely Valencia, who spent significant parts of their earlier years living in foster care and group homes here.

Cycles features their experiences when they were teens and struggling to navigate Arizona's child welfare system.

Performed by StoryWorks Theater, "Cycles" is what's called documentary theater in that it pairs artists with journalists to create original works about investigative reporting.

The production, written by playwright Milta Ortiz of Tucson’s Borderlands Theater, was originally planned for live performances here in early April but was rewritten for online production.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at tickets.tucson.com.

If you go What: StoryWorks: "Cycles" written by Milta Ortiz When: 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27 Tickets: Free, but must be reserved in advance at tickets.tucson.com

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or pmachelor@tucson.com

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.