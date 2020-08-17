You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free online play brings Star's foster-care investigation to the stage

Free online play brings Star's foster-care investigation to the stage

Borderlands Theater Company

A virtual play with StoryWorks and Borderlands Theater features Sarah Marie Gonzalez, front, as Liana; Lilianna Espinoza, center, as Aracely; and Stacey Posey as Alexei.

 Borderlands Theater

More than two years after the Arizona Daily Star published a yearlong investigation into Arizona’s foster care system, a play is debuting about two of the young women it featured.

The play, called "Cycles," follows the lives of Alexei Ruiz and Aracely Valencia, who spent significant parts of their earlier years living in foster care and group homes here.

Cycles features their experiences when they were teens and struggling to navigate Arizona's child welfare system.

Performed by StoryWorks Theater, "Cycles" is what's called documentary theater in that it pairs artists with journalists to create original works about investigative reporting.

The production, written by playwright Milta Ortiz of Tucson’s Borderlands Theater, was originally planned for live performances here in early April but was rewritten for online production.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at tickets.tucson.com.  

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or pmachelor@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+10
The year the music might die: British clubs face closure
World News

The year the music might die: British clubs face closure

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — When Keiron Marshall was 15, he found his way out of a desperate situation with help from an unexpected source: Eric Clapton. The guitar great was host at the first gig Marshall ever went to, and he was joined on stage by Gary Brooker of Procol Harum, The Who's Pete Townshend and Beatle Ringo Starr.

Watch Now: Related Video

"Miracle Mile" by Connie Brannock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News