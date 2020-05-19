From jobs to hip-hop to pinball: 3 Tucson podcasts to start listening to

“‘The AfterWorld’ didn’t make sense or tie into Tucson’s hip-hop,” Barreda says, describing it as a “pilot that got out of control.”

Once he had a better grasp on podcasting, Barreda changed the name to The Mankind Podcast — in honor of his stage name.

Barreda’s goal is to make the podcasts timeless so people listening tomorrow, next week or a year from now will still find them meaningful.

“I want the artists’ voice to tell their story,” he says, adding that there is a lot of talent in the local hip-hop scene and he thought there was a need to document it.

“I want to get their process, mistakes they’ve made, celebrate their successes, give an idea of their struggle — but also give other artists an idea of what they’re getting into,” he says.

Since 2017, he’s talked with at least 120 local rappers and hopes that the podcast can eventually show how much each artist has grown, acting as a “yearbook” of their careers.

“I’ve been documenting the scene since 2017 and now in 2020, it feels like we’re starting to see acts get signed to national record deals,” he says. “We’re right there — moments away.”