Get away, but not too far away, with a staycation

You’ve been cooped up far too long. But travel just doesn’t feel quite right just yet.
Staycation time.
Vicky Westover, director of the Hanson Film Institute at the University of Arizona, is a fan of the staycation concept.
“One of the best parts of our vacation was the short ride home and one small suitcase to unpack,” she said about a staycation at Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort.
Because of the coronavirus, Tucson hotels are extra cautious about distancing, safety and cleanliness.
“What we are seeing is hotels and resorts are engaging in a lot of additional protocols,” said Brent DeRaad, chair of the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association and president and CEO of Visit Tucson. “We can’t afford it if guests don’t feel safe.”
The association has launched a certification program called AZSAFE+CLEAN that sets forth stringent guidelines for hotels that want to win and display the certificate.
And beyond following guidelines from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the hotels we spoke to have set up their own safety protocols.
“There’s probably not a safer time to stay at a hotel because of all the measures,” DeRaad said.
Most hotels still have some amenities and restaurants that are off-limits, but check with them — they will likely be opening more as time goes on.
But even without the option of a massage or an upscale restaurant, these resorts offer plenty to help you forget the world.
And they are in our backyard.
Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort
5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road, 299-1501
- Ambiance: Steeped in old west luxury, with lots of sculptures scattered throughout the grounds. Vicky Westover, director of the Hanson Film Institute, has taken a staycation there. “I love the gardens and the old part of Hacienda del Sol,” she says. Still, she stayed in one of the newer casitas and found it roomy and tastefully decorated.
- Safety: The resort has received the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association’s AZSAFE+CLEAN certification. Among the precautions it is taking is the use of ozone generators to treat the air before each guest.
- Amenities: The Grill is closed but the Terraza Garden Patio & Lounge is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The pools are open and CDC distancing guidelines are observed.
- Rates: Hacienda del Sol’s Staycation package starts at $159 a night, and it includes a $25 food and beverage credit and bottled water.
Loews Ventana Canyon Resort
7000 N. Resort Drive, 299-2020
Casino del Sol Resort and Estrella Hotel at Casino del Sol
5655 W. Valencia Road, 855-765-7829
- Ambiance: The sprawling complex on Pascua Yaqui Tribal land was built to entertain you, even in the times of COVID-19.
Most casino games are open, so this is the place to test your luck and, if you aren’t careful, your pocketbook.
- Safety: Extensive safety guidelines include an HVAC system that replaces the air in the entire complex with outside air every 45 minutes. Gaming areas, including slot machines, and seating in restaurant areas, have been modified to ensure safe distancing. Casino del Sol has received the AZSAFE+Clean certification and has laid out detailed cleanliness and distancing guidelines.
- Amenities: Closed at this time are the Festa Buffet, Paradiso, the spa and pools. Concerts have been temporarily canceled, as well. But the casino is up and running with table games, slot machines and bingo.
- Rates: At Estrella, rates start at $89 a night; at Casino del Sol, $109 a night.
Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain
15000 N. Secret Springs Drive, Marana, 572-3000
- Ambiance: Luxury galore in a knockout setting. “What I love, other than the amazing location and rooms, is their customer service,” says Tucsonan Bobbi Sovereign, who has taken a staycation there. “The staff is empowered to accommodate any request in order to make guests feel welcome, respected and pampered.”
- Safety: The resort is adhering to the guidelines set out by the WHO and the CDC, and Marriott, which owns the Ritz, has its own extensive safety protocols.
- Amenities: The spa is closed, but the pools and fitness center are open. While the upscale Core restaurant is closed, Ignite and Cayton’s Burger Bistro remain open.
- Rates: Begin at $195.
The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa
3800 E. Sunrise Drive, 742-6000
