Get free photo with snow globe Santa each Sunday in December

Get your photo with a socially-distant snow globe Santa.

 Courtesy MAIN GATE SQUARE

Main Gate Square is offering free photos with Santa this year, with Santa in the perfect spot to maintain social distancing: encased in a giant snow globe.

Santa will be sitting in his “safety snow globe” at Geronimo Plaza, 800 E. University Blvd, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday until Christmas, with a special appearance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Bring your own camera to this fun and friendly photo op complete with artificial snowfall to keep the holiday spirit alive.

The seasonal experience is sponsored by Main Gate Square’s local merchants.

“We want to bring a sense of normalcy and holiday spirit to the community,” said Kris Siuda, director of marketing and events for the Marshall Foundation, which owns and manages most of the retail and commercial properties along Main Gate Square.

For more information, visit maingatesquare.com/santa2020

