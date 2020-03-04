Get out your grooviest gear for Tucson pup event, Woofstock

Dog moms and dads from all over the Old Pueblo will soon rejoice in the love for their pets at the annual Woofstock event.

The event and adopt-a-thon will take over Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, for a day of entertainment, contests, games and activities such as a dog lure course and paw painting. Food trucks will also be in attendance.

Woofstock, which is a play on the name of the 1969 music festival Woodstock, invites its attendees — including the dogs — to throw on their best ’60s-themed attire. There will be contests for the most psychedelic dog and the best looking dog.

Hosted by The Tucson Dog Magazine, Woofstock will also feature adoptable pups from more than 25 shelters and rescues in the Tucson area.

In fact, attendees in search of a furry friend will have the chance to watch two parades of adoptable dogs throughout the day.

A low-cost microchip clinic will also be at the event and available to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., courtesy of No Kill Pima County.

The event is free, though donations for Cody’s Friends — a nonprofit organization that collects pet food and supplies to help people in need — are accepted.

