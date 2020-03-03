Get your car show fix at the annual Fords on Fourth event

The 2020 Fords on Fourth car show, put on by the Southern Arizona Mustang Club, will feature 325 vehicles on display along Tucson’s North Fourth Avenue.

Cruise down North Fourth Avenue at the Southern Arizona Mustang Club’s annual Fords on Fourth car show this Sunday, March 8.

Due to popular demand, the show is expanding this year with more than 300 vehicles ready for display.

Proceeds from the show will benefit two local charities — Tucson Area Marine Moms and Wings For Women.

The Southern Arizona Mustang Club, one of the oldest Mustang clubs in the United States, was founded more than 50 years ago and has nearly 300 members, according to the club’s website (southernarizonamustangclub.org).

Opening ceremonies start at 9 a.m. with participation from Flowing Wells High School’s JROTC program and Elizabeth Buonacorsi, who will sing “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along North Fourth Avenue, from East University Blvd to East Eighth Street.

Info: facebook.com/samcfordsonfourth

