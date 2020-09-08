 Skip to main content
Greek Fest cancels; food still on the menu

  • Updated

Irma Enriquez, left, serves up a gyro sandwich to complete a full Greek meal for Ed Hoing, right, during the 41st Annual Tucson Greek Fest at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. The festival is canceled this year, but the church is still selling food for pick-up.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

For many locals, the Tucson Greek Festival, a tradition in town for the last 45 years, marks the beginning of a busy fall festival season.

This year, thanks to COVID-19, things are a little bit different.

Organizers of the annual celebration of Greek food, arts and culture festival have opted to cancel the event to help prevent coronavirus spread.

But there will still be food.

Nearly all of your favorite Greek Fest eats will be available for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 25-27.

Items available for purchase, include a gyro sandwich ($8), chicken dinner ($10), Greek salad ($7), spanakopita ($8), baklava ($5.50) and loukoumades ($5.50).

Orders can be made through the website tucsongreekfestival.com. Pick the dishes you want, pay online, then select a day and time to pick up the food at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road.

Items must be ordered ahead of time.

The Tucson Greek Festival is the primary fundraiser for St. Demetrios.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

+3
