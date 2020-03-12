Guy brings old school Chicago blues to Tucson

At 83 years old, blues guitarist Buddy Guy is still touring the world as one of the last of a generation of prominent blues pioneers.

His current tour takes him through the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., Saturday, March 14.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Guy said he was worried about where the blues will go after artists like him and vocalist Bobby Rush, who turned 86 in November, are no longer around to keep it going.

Guy told the Post he tries to encourage younger musicians who have talent, like his blues elders, Muddy Waters and B.B. King did for him as a fresh-faced guitarist just getting his start.

“Whenever I can see somebody I think got the talent, I’ll just give them a chance to come up and play with me,” he told the Post.

Guy is known for his playful attitude on stage, often taking the time to make his way through the audience, while still playing his guitar, during the show.

The evening begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $58-$70 through 740-1000 or rialtotheatre.com

