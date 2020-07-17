Here's where you can find Tucson-themed face masks

They also have done custom masks for small businesses including the foothills restaurant Fini’s Landing and Scott Lehman’s Premier Auto Center, Cloutier said.

The costume shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and you also can order the masks online or by calling the shop for curbside pickup or delivery.

CREAM Design & Print

740 N. Main Ave., creamforever.com

Husband-and-wife team Patrick Foley and Marissa Johnson once flirted with the idea of creating face masks, but it had nothing to do with our current health crisis.

It was a couple years ago, when the Dusk Music Festival moved downtown, not far from their CREAM Design & Print Shop.

But the idea never really went anywhere, Foley said.

And then came the coronavirus pandemic and the recommendation that turned into a countywide mandate that face masks can help slow the spread of the disease that has infected more than 100,000 Arizonans.

Suddenly that idea was back on the table.