Here's your chance to watch Arizona Theatre Company's “The Legend of Georgia McBride”

Arizona Theatre Company was expecting a hit on its hands with “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”
And why not: ticket sales were brisk before the coronavirus pulled down all the curtains on Tucson theaters.
After a week of previews, ATC opened and closed ‘Georgia McBride” March 13.
But anticipating something like that may happen, Sean Daniels, ATC’s artistic director, had three cameras trained on that opening night performance.
And after some fierce negotiating with the union Actors Equity Association and others, that filmed performance of the Matthew Lopez play is now available online through April 15.
Tickets are $25 at vimeo.com/ondemand/gmcb.
“The Legend of Georgia McBridge” is about Casey, an Elvis impersonator who is booted out when the manager of the club he performs at figures drag queens would bring in bigger audiences. Casey and his wife are struggling financially. And expecting. What’s a performer to do but turn to drag and become part of the show?
The comedy, a co-production with Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, is directed by Meredith McDonough and stars Kevin Kantor; James Pickering; Courter Simmons; Shavanna Calder, and Armand Fields.
Kathleen Allen has covered the arts in Tucson for more than 20 years.
