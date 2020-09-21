Hotel Congress is coming back and so is live music

Three months after closing its doors in the face of COVID-19, Hotel Congress is reopening on Oct. 1.

The historic downtown hotel at 311 E. Congress St. will pick up where it left off, hosting live concerts on its patio, including teaming up with Tucson's venerable music series Rhythm & Roots for its "Taco Tuesdays" series beginning Oct. 6.

The series kicks off with the homecoming of Chris Brashear, who joins his longtime musical partner Peter McLaughlin for an evening of acoustic folk/bluegrass. The pair, award-winning virtuosos on guitar, fiddle and mandolin, also sport some pretty stunning vocal harmonies.

Rhythm & Roots coordinator Susan Holden, who has collaborated with Hotel Congress in the past, said the artists are "very excited to get back on stage." And with the socially-distanced setup in the hotel's sprawling courtyard and COVID-19 protocols, including requiring guests to wear masks, Holden said the artists have not expressed any concerns about the safety of returning to the stage.