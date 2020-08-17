You have permission to edit this article.
In fine feather: Tucson Botanical Gardens exhibit will feature large-scale sculptures about bird houses, nests

Thirteen local artists are creating large-scale sculptures about birds and nesting. And what better place to display the 3D art than the Tucson Botanical Gardens? 

The Botanical Gardens and SculptureTucson are partnering on the new exhibit, which opens Sept. 26 and runs through Jan. 3. 

The works for “Bird Houses and Nests” will be integrated into the outdoor garden spaces. Some will explore the shapes and forms of nests abstractly while others create stories about birds and nesting.

The artists were selected earlier this year based on their past work, though the exhibit will feature newly created sculptures designed with the Botanical Gardens and the theme in mind. Some of the artists are working on a larger scale or this subject for the first time, according to a SculptureTucson news release. 

The artists are:

• Pamela Ambrosio

• Amabelle Aguiluz

• Judy Bales

• Greg Corman

• Jeffrey Falk

• Judy Gans

• Richard Jones

• Jonquil LeMaster

• Phillip Lichtenhan

• Hector Ortega and Taryn Moore

• Nick Rascona

• Lon Walters

Each received a $500 honorarium and all of the sculptures in the exhibit will be for sale. 

“We are thrilled to work with Tucson Botanical Gardens to host this showcase, which highlights some of our most talented local artists,” said Barbara Grygutis of SculptureTucson. “The stunning natural landscape of the Gardens is the perfect home to display the sculptures featured in 'Bird Houses and Nests.'"

If you go

What: "Bird Houses and Nests" exhibit

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

When: Sept. 26-Jan. 3, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Cost: Exhibit is included in the gardens' regular admission — $15 for adults; $13 for students, seniors ages 62 and up, and military; and $8 for children. 

More info: tucsonbotanical.org and sculpturetucson.org

