It's wine festival season: It all starts in Elgin this weekend

Arizona winegrowers are prepping for planting season in the weeks ahead, which is perfect timing to show off the fruits of their earlier labors.

Eighteen Arizona wineries will be pouring their most popular and latest vintages for the annual Southeast Arizona Wine Growers Festival in Elgin on Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, at Kief Joshua Vineyards.

Later this spring the Verde Valley will fete the grape and in May, Willcox turns over its historic downtown in honor of wine.

First. up, Elgin.