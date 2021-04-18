 Skip to main content
KIIM FM personality Jackson wins 2nd ACM; former Tucsonan Lois Lewis wins first for KNIX
alert

When you tune into tonight's Academy of Country Music Awards show at 7 p.m. on KOLD Channel 13, you're going to hear a couple familiar names when they announce the radio broadcast winners.

KIIM FM 99.5's Buzz Jackson won medium market On-Air Personality of the Year while former KIIM personality Lois "Double L" Lewis won major market On-Air Personality of the Year for 102.5 FM KNIX in Phoenix. 

The awards were announced last week. It was Lewis's first ACM win and Jackson's second after being nominated six times over the past dozen years. He also won the Country Music Association radio personality award in 2014. 

KNIX also won the 2021 ACM for major market Station of the Year. 

The awards show will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Tucson time Sunday, April 18, on KOLD. Country superstar Keith Urban co-hosts with rising newcomer Mickey Guyton ("Black Like Me," "Heaven Down Here").

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

