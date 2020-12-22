Long-silenced Tucson stages see glimmer of hope to reignite live music scene

So far, they have not had to impose that penalty.

When he first reopened, Bujak brought in a couple of Phoenix tribute bands and didn’t charge admission “just to get live music back up and running again.” The patio was not at its full COVID-compliant capacity of 100, but the response was positive.

“It cost a small fortune to get it done,” Bujak said, which is why he and Bard shifted their focus to local bands.

With the recent spike in COVID cases, city and county curfews and cooler night temperatures, finding bands has become even more challenging, Bujak and McLear said.

“We are ready to go. We are in compliance. We are literally tapping our heals here waiting for bands and customers to walk through the door,” Bujak said.

When it’s over, will they come?

Bujak believes come spring, artists and audiences will be a little more agreeable to see live music. But he said his music friends are not as optimistic that music will return anytime soon, even with the vaccine rollout last week.