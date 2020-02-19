Mardi Gras opportunities abound around the Old Pueblo

Westbound

If this weather holds up (and it looks like it’s going to), Westbound at the MSA Annex downtown, might be the perfect place to celebrate Mardi Gras this Tuesday. Scott and Rebecca Safford, owners of Westbound and both Tap & Bottle locations, know how to throw a party and plan to ring in Fat Tuesday with several local music acts providing the soundtrack, including the Backup Brass Band and the Tucson High Jazz Band. Hurricanes will be on draft. There will be wine tasting and face-painting. Best of all, the event is family friendly. Costumes are recommended.