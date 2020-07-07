Meet your makers: Artist taught nationwide, now paints full-time in Tucson

When Chanda moved back to Arizona in 2014, she decided to become a full-time artist.

“I had always wanted to be an artist and I was becoming more and more envious of those studio-based people that were painting and exhibiting their work,” she says. “Even if they were teaching, they were still painting.

“Teaching art education was wonderful, but deep in my heart, I was like, ‘I want to be one of those people over there.’”

From animals to landscapes, Chanda paints a wide range of stories. But her favorite to paint? People.

“A lot of the images of people come from photographs that I have taken,” she says, adding that sometimes she’ll see something interesting and do a quick sketch of it. “There was one time I was walking around with a camera and I was just shooting anything I could find.” From there, Chanda will take those sketches or photographs and alter the composition.

“I’m trying to pull away from the photographs to try to create more with my imagination,” she says.

For example, Chanda painted a photo of a girl blowing bubbles in the desert. But the original photo behind the painting was actually taken in South Carolina.

“When I started painting her, I didn’t want her to be in South Carolina,” Chanda says. “I wanted her to be in Tucson.”

