Meet your makers: Natural skincare products made in Tucson

“I like to perfect things a little, but then I also try to understand that just because I like it doesn’t mean someone else is going to like it.”

Most of Truelli Nature is just her, though her niece and sister-in-law also help sometimes.

Currently, Truelli Nature sells products ranging from shampoo bars and lip balms to soaps and clay masks. Jackson-Navarrette says the products are all natural, made from ingredients such as organic olive oil, coconut oil and shea butter. Even the packaging is eco-friendly, with labels made of recycled paper and containers that can be reused.

As for the name Truelli Nature, it’s the combination of a few different things.

“It kind of fell together for me because I wanted a name that said that something was honest and true and from plants and from nature,” Jackson-Navarrette says, adding that part of the name is a play on words and includes her and her three children’s initials.

And the “elli” represents elephants because proceeds from some of Truelli Nature’s products are donated to the Wildlife Conservation Network.

