Meet your makers: Tucson artist creates 'eclectic' art from all kinds of materials

“I would get all the negatives they discarded and it was gold to me,” he says.

He says his motivation can be “elusive” sometimes. “Other times, I wake up at 3 o’clock in the morning and say, ‘This is what I want to do.’”

Vergeli says he’s been creative since he was a kid — always doodling or drawing.

“A friend of mine from Argentina said, ‘I knew you were going to be an artist,’” Vergeli says. “This was someone I was friends with when I was 8, 9 10.”

But Vergeli, 68, says his journey in art really began at the age of 16 when he made a tapestry from wood, rope and burlap.

He says he’s mostly self-taught, though he went to school and studied lithographs and serigraphs. In the 1970s, he worked with a friend who was a fashion designer. That venture is what really sparked his interest in 3D designs, he said.

Vergeli, who has worked full-time as an interpreter for 40 years, came to the United States in 1971 — first to New York then to Washington, D.C., and Florida and back to New York. He came to Tucson in the ’90s.