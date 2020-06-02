Meet your makers: Tucson artist draws inspiration for prints, stickers from the desert

Right outside her home, Audrey De La Cruz has a good view of Saguaro National Park.

The view helps keep De La Cruz, a local artist, inspired.

De La Cruz started Annotated Audrey, a paper goods and lifestyle brand, in 2016, about six months after moving to Tucson from Los Angeles.

“Just looking out my window now, it’s all desert,” she says. “All around us is nature, animals, cactus, flowers. So I draw my inspiration from that mostly.”

Beyond Saguaro National Park, other inspiration for her vibrantly-colored desert-themed paper goods comes from fashion, movies, TV shows and music.

De La Cruz’s husband Larry Andrade, who is also from LA, attended the University of Arizona. He and De La Cruz were long distance for a while until he made the move back to California.

But De La Cruz says it was “kind of always in the back of my mind that we would move to Tucson,” adding that the 2016 move was a “big change of pace” for the both of them.

After moving to Tucson four years ago, De La Cruz says she and her husband “wanted to find a job that was really fulfilling.” They had previously worked in education administration.