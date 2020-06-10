Meet your makers: Tucson artist hopes her watercolors make people smile

Kirsten Dill’s paintings help her connect not only with her artistic side, but with the community as well.

“I like to make people smile,” she says. “That’s one of the biggest compliments I get from people — they say, ‘I saw this and it makes me smile.’”

Dill creates her artwork in different styles, primarily watercolor and acrylic, under the name Sonoran Watercolors.

Many of her paintings are influenced by the desert, Southern Arizona and Mexico, with images of cows to hummingbirds to cacti.

Dill grew up in Mexico and moved to Tucson after high school. She’s a self-taught artist, though her journey into watercoloring started when she was 14, attending a fine arts institute.

“That was the first time I had ever seriously tried watercolors and I immediately fell in love with it,” she says. “It was so much more loose and free and I immediately fell in love with the ease of it.”

For years after, though, she put her artistic side on hold.

“I had just had my second son at the time and I was looking for an artistic outlet,” she says. “I, at the time, was refurbishing furniture while I was pregnant and I thought it was probably time to back off of that.”