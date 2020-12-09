New digital art gallery features more than a dozen Tucson artists

A digital art gallery featuring more than a dozen local artists is now available online.

Artezona — made to sound like “Arizona,” but also reflective of being in the “art zone” — was the brainchild of founder Liz Hernández. The gallery can be found at artezona.com.

Hernández owned a brick-and-mortar art gallery but shut its doors in 2009 following the recession. When it came to opening a new gallery space, she decided to go digital.

“I had been thinking about going online for a long time — several years actually,” Hernández says. “Having had the brick-and-mortar retail space and using technology, I sort of already understood that having an e-commerce site would be a good way to go.

“It’s very expensive to have a brick-and-mortar space,” she says. “And I get it — there’s no substitute to seeing art in person, that’s for sure. But we have to adapt to what’s going on now. People buy stuff online all the time — it used to be, ‘I would never buy a dress online. I have to try it on at the store.’ But those attitudes are drastically changing.”