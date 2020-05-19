New Tucson food truck serves Puerto Rican, Cuban dishes

Now that her kids are grown, the timing felt right.

Exposito opted for a food truck over a brick-and-mortar restaurant to keep costs down. Her daughters have joined her in the venture.

“I am doing what I love and have my two daughters by my side,” Exposito said. “It is everything I wanted.”

Exposito admits that opening during a pandemic has its challenges, but says the response since their grand opening last week has been positive.

They’ve attracted customers from the business parks and breweries where they’ve set up, but also through word of mouth amongst members of Tucson’s Puerto Rican and Cuban communities.

Only a small handful of restaurants in Tucson, places like Asian Sofrito, in the old Wild Garlic Grill location on North First Avenue, serve traditional dishes from the region.

“A customer from Puerto Rico showed up the other day and ordered one of each item on the menu,” Exposito said. “He was like a kid in a candy store. It almost made me cry.

“Both types of customers make me very happy; the ones who want a taste of home and those who are excited to try something new.”

