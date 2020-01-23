New year brings new exhibit, renovated garden space at Tucson Botanical Gardens

Tucson Botanical Gardens is kicking off the new year with a new exhibit and renovated garden space.
The “Beautiful Marvelous!” exhibit, opening Saturday, Jan. 25, is inspired by Brazilian modernist, conservationist, collector, explorer and artist Roberto Burle Marx.
His work influenced a movement from more formal and traditionally designed spaces to more contemporary spaces, according to a TBG news release. Marx was also one of the earliest people to call for the conservation of Brazil’s rainforest and more than 50 plant species bear his name.
More than 2,000 square feet of Exhibition Garden has been transformed into a modernist garden with a southwest twist with the help of Tucson landscape designer Jason Isenberg and his team at REALM.
Visitors will also get a chance to see an example of Marx’s studio and an indoor display on his life as a collector, artist and botanist. The exhibit runs through May 31.
Tucson Botanical Gardens is located at 2150 N. Alvernon Way. General admission is $15. Student, senior and military admission is $13. Entry for children, ages 4-17, is $8. Members and children under 3 are free.
For more information, go to TucsonBotanical.org.