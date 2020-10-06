Now 6 months old, Tucson's baby elephant finds joy in foraging, exploring

“The boys are less social with her, but she likes to interact with them,” Dodds says. “She prefers to follow Nandi around and spend time with Lungile, especially during foraging time.”

Lungile is patient with Penzi, allowing the calf to eat right under her. Nandi, on the other hand, tends to be a bit more territorial with food, though she’s learning to share with her little sister.

Penzi is also beginning to understand the day’s routine.

“When we move the elephants from out on habitat into the barn, we call their names and they come to us. (Penzi) is starting to understand that,” Dodds says, adding that Penzi will run in at “top speed.”

“She gets really excited to go in and out of the barn and, more recently, when we call her and she finally gets into the barn, she’ll celebrate. She’ll trumpet because she’s really excited to have done that part of the day.”

Penzi did her first trumpet — an excited, playful noise — in August. She’s been doing it a couple times a week since then.

“We are hearing her use that communication skill a little bit more,” Dodds says.

Training sessions