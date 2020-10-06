Now 6 months old, Tucson's baby elephant finds joy in foraging, exploring

Now six months old, Reid Park Zoo’s baby elephant has found a new focus — foraging for food around her habitat.
Mapenzi is a big fan of lettuce, cucumber, branches and hay — eating the hay quickly and in big mouthfuls. In August, Mapenzi’s food preferences were changing daily, but she’s starting to become less picky.
Mapenzi — Penzi for short — was born to African elephant Semba on April 6. She joined sister Nandi, dad Mabu, brother Sundzu and aunt Lungile at the zoo.
The Star is documenting Penzi’s milestones each month until she’s 1 year old.
The day-to-day
Penzi is still energetic and playful but in the last month has shifted some of her energy away from playtime to foraging, eating and exploring her environment.
“She’s getting really strong, and she’s getting really independent,” says elephant supervisor Cassie Dodds.
Despite her growing independence, Penzi has started to shift from playing alone to interacting and socializing with the rest of the herd.
There was one moment in September when Penzi and Nandi were playing together — both lying side by side and wrestling their feet together, “doing little bits of sparring,” Dodds says, adding that Penzi has been involved in a bit more “mature play” lately.
“The boys are less social with her, but she likes to interact with them,” Dodds says. “She prefers to follow Nandi around and spend time with Lungile, especially during foraging time.”
Lungile is patient with Penzi, allowing the calf to eat right under her. Nandi, on the other hand, tends to be a bit more territorial with food, though she’s learning to share with her little sister.
Penzi is also beginning to understand the day’s routine.
“When we move the elephants from out on habitat into the barn, we call their names and they come to us. (Penzi) is starting to understand that,” Dodds says, adding that Penzi will run in at “top speed.”
“She gets really excited to go in and out of the barn and, more recently, when we call her and she finally gets into the barn, she’ll celebrate. She’ll trumpet because she’s really excited to have done that part of the day.”
Penzi did her first trumpet — an excited, playful noise — in August. She’s been doing it a couple times a week since then.
“We are hearing her use that communication skill a little bit more,” Dodds says.
Training sessions
Training sessions at Reid Park Zoo are voluntary for the elephants and done through positive reinforcement. The sessions are especially helpful for keepers to examine the elephants and ensure they’re healthy.
Currently, keepers are teaching Penzi what a “bridge” is.
A bridge is used in training to show the elephant that they did something correctly, Dodds explains.
“In our training program, we use a whistle,” Dodds says. “If she does something correct, we give her a whistle. She’s learning every time we give that whistle, she gets a treat. We use that whistle if she’s being calm and focused and holding still.”
In previous months, it was difficult for Penzi to hold still. But as she came up on her 6-month birthday, she was able to stay still for 10 minutes — “being very gentle and allowing our vet to get really good exams,” Dodds says.
Reid Park Zoo has re-opened, but tickets must be reserved in advance. Visit reidparkzoo.org for more information.
Penzi
Penzi
Penzi
Mapenzi
Mapenzi
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235.
On Twitter: @gloriaeknott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!