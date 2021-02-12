Opening today: Oro Valley fast-casual BBQ joint turns to Texas, Carolinas for inspiration

A new fast-casual barbecue restaurant in Oro Valley will take its cues from Texas and the Carolinas to create what the owners call American barbecue.
Salted Pig American Barbecue, 11835 N. Oracle Road, Suite 101, is set to open Friday, Feb. 12.
The menu borrows the Texas dry rub style in its Central Texas brisket and kicks up the spicy with its East Carolina style pulled pork. They also have smoked chicken, housemade chorizo verde, country kielbasa and classic St. Louis spareribs, all sold as plates or by the pound and half-pound.
The menu includes the traditional barbecue sides — coleslaw and potato salad — as well as some signature sides — smoked mac and cheese, bacon baked beans, tomato and cucumber salad and garden pickles. Smoked cauliflower burnt ends also are an optional add-on for the house meal-sized salads.
The kitchen is helmed by Ricardo Heredia, the former executive chef of San Diego’s popular Alchemy Restaurant. Heredia has some solid barbecue chops, with back-to-back honors in 2013 and 2014 World Food Championship’s bacon category.
His 2014 win came from his original recipe for Bacon Tamal with Bacon Salsa Verde, according to published reports.
“He has worked all over the country,” said Jason Lukas, Salted Pig’s general manager. “He’s an award-winning bacon and barbecue guy.”
Salted Pig is owned by the mother-and-son team of Debbie and Jacob Hoffman, who Lukas said own three pizzerias and a steakhouse in Maryland, where they were before moving to Oro Valley a few years ago. The family still has a role in those restaurants, Lukas said.
Salted Pig has been two years in the making. Initially the restaurant was supposed to be full-service, but COVID-19 forced the owners to rethink the restaurant as a fast-casual model to fit in with pandemic social distancing restrictions.
“We started putting out ideas and trying to figure ways to engineer completely hybrid service models,” Lukas said. “As things have gone forward, at least for us getting started, we are going to embrace more of that fast-casual model.”
Lukas, who has been involved in the project for about nine months, said they had initially hoped to open late last spring or early summer, but they kept pushing the date back largely in response to the rising COVID-19 numbers.
“After November definitely seemed unattainable, we pushed back to January and little hiccups here and there, and now it’s February,” Lukas said.
Salted Pig will open at 11 a.m. Friday. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Find out more at: facebook.com/saltedpigbbq or saltedpigbbq.com.
The Tucson area welcomed these restaurants and bars in 2020:
81 Hong Kong Cafe
This cafe at 625 E. Wetmore Road, features an extensive menu of Cantonese classics.
Banhdicted
Banhdicted, 1980 W. Orange Grove Road, says it brings Banh Mi with a "modern twist" to Tucson.
Bawker Bawker
This cider house, 400 N. 4th Ave., is named for the sound chickens make — and it's the first cider house in Tucson.
Bellissimo Ristorante Italiano
The restaurant inside Casino del Sol has reopened with some contemporary updates using local sources.
Boulevard Barbecue & Fixins
The team behind Serial Grillers opened its barbecue restaurant at 5737 E. Speedway in October. Travis and William Miller have four Serial Grillers locations and two other restaurants.
Bumsted's
Anyone old enough to have regularly read the comic strip, "Blondie," know that a Bumsted is an overloaded sandwich. The sandwich shop has moved and is now called Bumsted's at Wonderwall, 1003 N. Stone Ave. The menu is the same and karaoke has been added.
Cafe Maggie
The coffee shop Epic Cafe was almost a goner. The business was permanently closed and put on the market earlier this year, when it was saved by new owner George Shaar. He gave the place a once-over and renamed it Cafe Maggie, 745 N. Fourth Ave.
Donut Bar
This Southern California chain, which opened at 33 N. Sixth Ave., features some unusual offerings that has people lining up for the treats.
eHotPot
eHotPot, 243 E. Speedway, serves up Taiwanese food from curry chicken and Taiwan sausage to pinched dough beef soup and pork chop.
El Chapo
The restaurant at 1108 W. St. Mary's Road specializes in raspados and has drive-thru service. Of course there are other menu items.
El Rustico
When they closed the Tohono O'odham Swapmeet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of its food vendors struck out on his own to open his first brick and mortar restaurant. El Rustico, 2281 N. Oracle Road, serves grilled meats like carne asada, tripas and roast cabrito (goat), a specialty of Coahuila, Mexico where chef Juan Almanza is from.
Firetruck Brewing
Firetruck Brewing Company opened at 9630 N. Oracle Road in November. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Peak Brewing Company. Two other locations already open include 4746 E. Grant Road and 9155 E. Tanque Verde Road, and others are planned.
Frankie's Cheesesteaks
Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks opened a second location in Marana at 3780 W. Ina Road, between Mod Pizza and a new Lucky Wishbone.
Gamar Family Market
This Middle Eastern grocery now has a takeout counter in the back of the shop. The menu is simple but growing. It's at 1800 E. Fort Lowell Road.
Habanero’s Steak and Wings
The owner of Habanero’s Steak and Wings Restaurant in Tubac opened an additional location at 6910 E. Tanque Verde Road. Owner Armando Gill says the restaurant walks the line between casual and fine dining with a menu that covers dishes ranging from mole poblano chicken and enchiladas suizas to lamb shank and osso bucco.
King Churros
If you want fresh churros made to order, this is the place to go. You can even get your churro customized with additional ingredients. It is at 1800 E. Fort Lowell Road.
Kiwami Ramen
Owner Amane Shakuchi opened Kiwami Ramen in the former Jack in the Box at 4610 E. Speedway. Shakuchi found the location earlier this year before COVID-19 had even started, but decided to keep the drive-thru for safety reasons when the pandemic hit.
L Station
The kitchen at L Station, 500 N. Fourth Ave., is headed up by Adrian Castillo, formerly of Lodge on the Desert, who's doing a mix of Spanish small bites like garlic mushrooms and blistered shishito peppers, as well as some flatbreads and salads.
La Chaiteria by Tumerico
Wendy Garcia, owner of Tumerico restaurant opened La Chaiteria in an old convenience store at 1002 W. Congress St. It's part restaurant and part vegan market.
La Chingada Cocina Mexicana
La Chingada Cocina Mexicana is a new effort by the owner of the popular southside sports bar The Neighborhood. The space at 31 N. Scott Ave. looks nothing like it was before, when it housed the casual burrito joint Alejandro's Cafe until it closed in 2018.
And there's a long bar area, which will serve custom margaritas and The Neighborhood's award-winning specialty, the michelada.
Lemongrass
In a spot on Fourth Avenue that once sold crepes is now Lemongrass, which bills itself as an eastern Asian health food restaurant. Find it at 344 N. Fourth Ave.
Locale Neighborhood Italian
Locale Neighborhood Italian, 60 N. Alvernon Way, comes from restaurateurs Deborah Tenino and Nick Kreutz. This is the second restaurant for the pair, who are partners in Contigo Latin Kitchen at 3770 E. Sunrise Drive.
Med Cuisine
Med Cuisine's second location, 1763 E. Prince Road, serves classic Middle Eastern dishes and has drive-thru service.
MotoSonora Brewing Co.
After more than a year of hard work, heavy investment, and planning, brothers Jeff and Jeremy DeConcini were eager to see their new venture, MotoSonora Brewing Co., 1015 S. Park Ave., get off the ground.
Ni Hao Tea
No longer a sandwich shop, this location at 4726 E. Broadway, has a wide variety of teas and other beverages.
Opa's Grill
This is owned by the same Qais Papoutsis as Opa's Best in East Broadway. The menu at this restaurant on Fourth Avenue is much the same.
Phở Ngân
This restaurant, at 4951 E. Grant Road, serves flavorful Vietnamese dishes and also offers takeout and delivery via several delivery services.
Portal Cocktails
Located behind the main dining room of Ermanos Creft Beer and Wine Bar, at 220 N. Fourth Ave., is a feat of modern engineering and serves modern cocktails.
Postino
Lauren Bailey opened her wine cafe in the 2500 block of East Grant Road with several other new restaurants.
Posto Sano
Healthy fast food may seem like an oxymoron. but restaurateur Daniel Scordato is trying to make it a reality. The new restaurant at 6370 N. Campbell Ave., serves salads, sandwiches, healthful bowls and made-to-order pizza.
Public Taphouse
Public Brewhouse has opened its second location at 6720 E. Camino Principal, Public Taphouse. It offers beer on tap, wine and other craft beers in cans.
Pure Poke and Prep
Hoki Poki closed, but now Pure Poke and Prep has opened in the same location, 6501 E. Grant Road, so poke is still available. The restaurant focuses on traditional Hawaiian poke methods.
Rae's Classics Burgers, Fries & Pies
The mother and son team behind Fat Noodle ramen shop opened a "ghost" kitchen to sell classic burgers, fries and pies, as the name implies. The burgers are fresh and the takeout business will supplement lagging income from the restaurant that is serving at 25 percent capacity.
Raspados el Paraiso
The family-owned shop, which has been selling raspados, Tostilocos and other Mexican delights for the last five years, is one of only a handful of raspado shops on the east side of town. In 2020, the shop opened a second location at 7701 E. Golf Links Road.
Slice and Ice
One of the original founders of Eegee's, Ed Irving, opened this restaurant at 1905 W. Grant Road, selling pizza, sandwiches and Italian ice.
Snooze
Snooze delayed its opening by three months after coronavirus hit and opened in July. The restaurant, at 2500 E. Grant Road, serves breakfast and lunch.
So Fresh Salads at American Eat Co.
One can find a simple menu of fresh salads here, some customizable.
Spice Garden
This Indian restaurant opened in Marana mid-April, in the suburban shopping area Arizona Pavilions Marketplace, 5815 N. Arizona Pavilions Drive. Spice Garden is also the only place in town to serve South Indian food like dosas, the spongy Indian crepes eaten with coconut chutney.
Sydney's Sweet Shoppe
This new spot can fulfill the wishes of any sweet tooth, especially if that tooth craves pie. The shop sells pies and cakes at 8969 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Tacos Apson
The Marana location of this restaurant, 6741 N. Thornydale Road, will feature the same menu as the southside location: tortas, burritos, caramelos, and of course, tacos.
The Blacktop Grill
A former food cart, the restaurant, 8300 N. Thornydale Road, is owned by Gabe Ceniceros, whose crazy hot dog combinations include The Elotero with fire roasted corn, lime and Cotija cheese on top. The menu is a greatest hits of all the best stuff from his cart, and includes some sandwiches and quesadillas in addition to his all-beef hot dogs.
The Dapper Doughnut
With a name like The Dapper Doughnut, it must be a gourmet doughnut shop. This one opened at First Avenue and East Roger Road.
The Korean Rose and Taegukgi Korean BBQ House
Taegukgi, 6118 E. Speedway, is an import from San Diego, and is also the first all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue joint in Tucson. There's also a tea and boba spot in the front.
The Moonstone
This rooftop bar is at the top of the new Graduate hotel at 930 E. Second St. The view from the patio bar is stellar.
Toss Fried Chicken and Ramen
Toss Fried Chicken and Ramen at 1655 S. Alvernon Way is owned by the same family as Izumi sushi bar on Speedway. Chef and co-owner Jake Lin said that his wife Cooky came up with the idea to pair fried chicken and ramen together because both of those items are trendy and well-liked by American restaurant-goers.
Toto's Taco Restaurant
This restaurant is part taqueria and part homey Mexican restaurant serving breakfast and lunch. It is at 1118 W. St. Mary's Road.
Tuk Tuk Thai
This restaurant serves what it calls Thai street food. Owner Bud Sayso came to Tucson in 2020 from Portland, Ore., where he owned a Thai restaurant.
Voltron Brewing Company
Named after a Japanese cartoon and the colaboration of two brewing companies, Voltron Brewing Company, 330 S. Toole Ave., began in 2018. In January, the colaborators opened their tasting room to the public.
