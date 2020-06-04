Pandemic cookery endows some valuable new ways to think about food

The ways we think about food may be changing, thanks to the pandemic, and some of those new ways should stay in our toolkit far into the future, I think.
When I made a check-in call, one neighbor mentioned that she wasn’t feeling well and hadn’t been for a couple of days. She said it didn’t seem like a flu, but that she hadn’t felt well enough to cook for herself. I asked if she would allow me to leave a hot meal on her doorstep, and she accepted gratefully. I asked a couple of quick questions about food-related issues — Are you allergic to anything? Do you eat meat? — and began to devise a plan.
There was only one hitch: I haven’t been to the store in more than a week, so my own stocks were low. What I had on hand were two bone-in chicken thighs and the usual pantry staples of rice, pasta, cornmeal and so on.
Back when I could go to the grocery any time that I wanted to, I might have dashed out to market to pick up some additional victuals. But these days I aim to limit my trips out into the world to one or two errands a week, and I’d already reached my limit. I would have to make do with my limited inventory.
I could have just baked or broiled or sautéed those two measly chicken thighs, and that would have made a decent meal for her, sided by some vegetables. But that didn’t seem like the best use of that chicken.
Instead, I decided, I’d make an old favorite — a West African peanut stew. Warming and mildly spicy, it’s generally served over steamed white rice. I usually add lots of other vegetables to the stew — sweet potatoes, usually, peeled and cubed, and fresh greens, and occasionally green beans. Don’t have much chicken? Add more vegetables. Use what’s available. But all I had on hand was some frozen spinach. It would have to do.
Lacking the ginger and other spices needed for the classic version, I decided to adapt its seasoning to the more familiar Southwestern flavors of cumin and chiles.
The dish is beyond simple to make and comes together in about the time it takes for the rice to cook. By the time it was ready to deliver, I had stretched a couple of chicken thighs into a nourishing and restorative supper for my neighbor and for me, as well as leftovers that could be reheated easily the next day for lunch for each of us.
I called my neighbor to alert her that her dinner was about to be delivered, dashed to her door, and set the covered casserole down for her to retrieve. Then I returned to enjoy my own meal, knowing that lunch the next day was already taken care of.
I confess that my thriftiness and adaptability pleased me almost as much as that meal. A long time ago, I realized that, for me, wealth means having enough to share — so I felt wealthy as well, even in a time when good health and easy finances seem like the relics of a far-distant past.
Thriftiness and adaptability: Those two traits will stay in my toolkit for the rest of my life, I hope.
Southwestern peanut stew
Makes 4 to 6 servings
A classic West African peanut stew usually features ginger and other warm spices, but this one features ingredients more common in Southwestern cooking. The finished dish should be spicy but not overbearing. The peanut butter thickens the stew slightly and contributes richness. Use creamy or crunchy peanut butter, as you wish. I usually make this when I have leftover cooked chicken, but you can start with raw chicken if that’s what you have on hand.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon butter or neutral oil
1 medium or half a large onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes with chiles
1 cup greens, fresh or frozen, such as spinach, collards, kale, or mustard greens
1 cup water or chicken broth
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 to 2 cups diced cooked or raw chicken breast or thigh meat
1 to 2 teaspoons of your favorite hot sauce ( I use Cholula)
1/2 cup peanut butter
Cooked rice, for serving
Sliced green onion, chopped peanuts, or chopped cilantro, for garnish
PreparationHeat the butter or oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and tender, about 10 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook one minute longer.
Stir in the tomatoes, greens, water or chicken broth and cumin. If your chicken is raw, add it now. If it’s cooked, wait to add it later.
Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat and adjust the heat so that the mixture is at a merry bubble. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened and only about a half-inch of liquid remains, about 15 minutes.
Stir in the peanut butter and add the cooked chicken now. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until everything is warmed through, about 10 minutes.
To serve, place a scoop of rice into a shallow bowl. Spoon some of the stew over the rice. Garnish with sliced green onion, chopped peanuts and/or chopped cilantro. Serve immediately.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!