Pantano River Park hike yields gardens of memories

The Loop’s trail along Pantano River Park’s Gardens of the Ancient Signs is ideal for anyone wanting a shorter hiking experience or simply to appreciate the remarkable accomplishment represented by the 131 total miles of paths encircling the community.
For family, friends or a single walker this enticing stretch includes easy Loop access from three parking areas and the surprise find of subtle memorials created around many of the trees.
Of course, ardent hikers — perhaps following my pilgrimage plan of walking 3 miles and returning to your starting spot — still will appreciate the 600 trees planted along the stretch from Michael Perry Park, just south of East Golf Links Road to well north of East 22nd Street. As will the Loop’s many fast-moving cyclists.
At the south end of the Gardens is Michael Perry Park, named for the 12-year-old who was murdered in 1984. Adjacent to the 35-acre park, which includes ball fields, a basketball court, picnic tables and lots of shade, is the Children’s Memorial Garden. This peaceful area includes the names of deceased children engraved within a series of rusted metal panels.
The Gardens of the Ancient Signs include the Garden of the Children, Garden of the Families, Garden of the Masks, Garden of the Flute Players, Garden of the Winter Solstice, Garden of the Summer Solstice and Garden of the Sun, each with their own “sign” and cluster of numbered, commemorative trees that have been donated as part of a program through Tucson Clean and Beautiful.
As you roam among the trees on the off-pavement paths, you’ll find some have memorials that begin with a small circle of rocks. The circles and their contents range from the elegantly simple to those creatively outfitted with a variety of photos, ornaments, messages and decorations. Some are tributes that communicate expressions of deep loss and gratitude to those who have passed. Others seem connected to the seasons or special times of the year, and can be whimsical and even joyous. Each in their own way is magical and mysterious.
Memorials may contain a message to those wandering by, often providing a glimpse into the life of the person being remembered. One pays homage to a beloved grandmother. The rocks were lovingly painted to demonstrate some aspect of “grandma’s” life. Among the rocks is one is shaped like a grand piano. It is painted blue with a black and white piano keyboard. We are left to imagine what this piano tells us about the grandma — and its painter.
Some tributes offer up a clarion call for compassion and justice, while simultaneously paying homage to the person who has died.
The memorial for Christine Monique Betancourt has a purple-painted rock imploring all of us to “Stop Domestic Violence.”
An Arizona Daily Star article from September 22, 2017, by Carmen Duarte tells of Christine’s life and death, and of her family’s attempts to help other victims of domestic violence.
A colorful and celebratory memorial is dedicated to the “memory of Sidney Alan Haynes, June 11, 1944 — December 2, 2016.” It reminds visitors that even a Parrot-Head, a serious fan of Jimmy Buffett’s music, needs a drink.
There are several pictures of Sidney, one in which he is wearing a pirate headband and tenderly holding a young child in his arms. Perhaps this represents a nod to the Jimmy Buffett song — “A Pirate Looks At 40.”
Through the artistic creation of carefully designed horseshoes, another memorial pays tribute to a person who likely embodied many aspects of the cowboy life. It seems a fitting end to this series on The Loop series as well. Those exploring the gardens, or any sections of The Loop, the Western anthem by Roy Rogers and Dale Evans might offer some cowboy wisdom to assist on the journey. Happy trails to you, until we meet again.
