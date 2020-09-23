Popcorn and privacy: Tucson theaters offer movie screenings for families, small groups

Where to screen

All theaters require masks and are adhering to social distancing protocols during the pandemic.

Galaxy Theatres

100 S. Houghton Road, 1-888-407-9874

Galaxy Theatres has private screening rentals available for up to 20 people at a time. Classic movie screenings are $99 per group and new movie screenings are $150. Reservations can be made through tucne.ws/galaxytucson or by calling the theater directly.

The Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway, 795-0844

The Loft Cinema is offering private screening rentals for $100 per hour for up to 10 people in one of its two smaller auditoriums and $125 per hour in its larger auditorium. An additional 10 people can join for a $10 surcharge per person. There is also a 20% upcharge on Friday and Saturday nights. The Loft is currently showing classic films for its private screenings and for its public open-air screenings in its parking lot. It is also in the middle of its fall membership drive. To donate or make reservations, visit loftcinema.org.

Cinemark Theatres

Locations at Tucson Marketplace, 1300 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.; Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway; El Con, 3601 E. Broadway; and in Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road.

The Cinemark chain has its Private Watch Party program at four of its five theaters, working under the Cinemark and Century names, in Tucson. Century Gateway at 770 N. Kolb Road, remains closed. Classic movies are $99 and new films are $149 for up to 20 people. Reservations can be made online at cinemark.com/private-watch-party.

Other theaters

Other theatre chains, such as Harkins (harkins.com), which has two locations in Tucson, and AMC (amctheatres.com), which has one location in the Foothills Mall, have their own private rental opportunities. Learn more through their websites.