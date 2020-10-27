Quick, easy pumpkin muffins offer a grab-and-go breakfast solution

If fall means pumpkin spice season to you, you will definitely want to make these muffins ASAP. But even if pumpkin spice season means little to you, you will want to make these muffins for other reasons.
They are quick and easy to prepare, and they stay fresh for nearly a week in the fridge. Pop a few in the freezer and whenever you’re ready, a minute in the microwave will both thaw and warm them.
I’ve always been a sucker for pumpkin, perhaps because I’m an October baby. My mother used to smile indulgently when I refused birthday cake and asked her to make me a pumpkin pie instead. I watched her make them, so it shouldn’t have surprised her when she found me eating pie for breakfast one Saturday morning.
As she slept in, I found the ingredients in the cabinets and made myself a pumpkin pie, crust and all. She said I had “a dab hand for pastry,” a British expression I’d never heard before. I actually don’t have a dab hand for pastry, as it turns out, but the compliment felt nice at the time.
These days I eat far less pie than I used to, but I generally keep a can or two of pumpkin puree in the cupboard all year-round.
My much-beloved African grey parrot, Pippin, who died two years ago, loved it; I can still see his beautiful gray-and-white face smeared orange after he dived into a bowl of it. I also reach for pumpkin when my aging pup has an upset stomach, or when he limps a bit from that arthritic hip. That’s why, when I bake his favorite treats, pumpkin is a key ingredient.
Pumpkin is good for us, too. It’s rich in vitamin A, which means it helps healthy vision; in vitamin C, which supports the immune system; and in zinc, which helps keep our senses of smell and taste acute, among other things. Its beta carotene slows aging, and, as with dogs, may ease joint issues. Rich in fiber, pumpkin helps you feel full longer, so you’re not prone to snack.
These little muffins pack a nutritional punch. I’ve kept the sugar to minimum in these gems, as my grandmother used to call muffins, and reduced the oil as far as I dared. The pumpkin replaces a portion of the oil, just as the applesauce I use to add to baking recipes does.
The cinnamon butter, on the other hand, is just a grace note.
It squires the muffins wonderfully, and if you have it handy when you’re baking a sweet potato, it’ll go well with that, too. Naturally, you’ll want it on toast.
PUMPKIN SPICE MUFFINS WITH CINNAMON BUTTER
Makes 12 regular or 6 large muffins
Use canned or fresh pumpkin puree in this recipe. Don’t use “pumpkin pie filling” which has other ingredients besides pumpkin.
INGREDIENTS
For the muffins:
1⅔ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground clove
½ teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
¾ cup granulated sugar
½ cup dark brown sugar
½ cup canola oil
1 cup pumpkin puree (canned or fresh)
¼ cup milk
Hulled pumpkin seeds, for garnish
For the cinnamon butter:
1 stick (4 ounces or ½ cup) butter, salted or unsalted, at room temperature
¼ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch of salt
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a muffin pan with paper muffin liners.
In a large bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove and salt.
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until combined. Add oil and whisk until combined. Add pumpkin and milk and whisk until combined. Pour the pumpkin mixture into the flour mixture and mix gently using a spatula just until combined.
Divide batter among muffin cups. Sprinkle pumpkin seeds over the top of each muffin. Bake for 16 to 22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the muffin comes out clean. Allow to cool for five minutes , then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Refrigerate muffins in an airtight container for up to five days. Bring muffins to room temperature before serving or reheat for 30 seconds in a microwave. The muffins can also be frozen for up to two months and will both thaw and warm with a minute’s time in the microwave.
To make the cinnamon butter, combine butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt, and mix with a spatula until smooth and well-blended. Pack the butter into a bowl or small jar. It will keep at room temperature for up to three days, or up to two weeks refrigerated. Freeze it for longer storage.
Robin Mather is a longtime food journalist and the author of “The Feast Nearby.” Follow her blog as she writes her third book, “The Feast of the Dove,” at thefeastofthedove.com.
