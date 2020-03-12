4 reasons to catch 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch'

Arizona Onstage Productions and Spark are set to stage the Tony Award-winning musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask. Onstage’s founder Kevin Johnson, and director Shana Nunez give us four reasons to catch the production.
1. The story and music: “Hedwig” won four Tony Awards after a very healthy life off Broadway. The musical follows Hedwig Schmidt, a genderqueer East German singer of a fictional rock and roll band.
The music is steeped in the androgynous 1970s glam rock style of David Bowie (who co-produced the Los Angeles production of the show), as well as the work of John Lennon and early punk performers Lou Reed and Iggy Pop.
Hedwig is storytelling with rock music at its best — loud and soft and heartfelt. Our live band of keyboards, bass, guitar, electric guitar and drums literally rock.
2. Because more than ever, when people are dealing with such a lack of human connection, we need to see a show that talks about the pain we all feel inside when we don’t get that connection; when we can’t accept ourselves just as we are; when we are looking for someone or something else outside of us to make us whole; and therefore are medicating and eating and YouTubing and texting ourselves to death.
Theater can help us comprehend, analyze, and start conversations that can mend or heal misconceptions.
3. Because the only way to battle lack of tolerance is to put a human face on it.
When we don’t feel comfortable knowing which pronoun to use, or whether that person we work with is a he or a she, or if we are comfortable sharing the bathroom with them, the only way to fight that is to understand that we are more alike than different.
One song especially, “The Origin of Love,” reminds us that we all come from the same exact starting place as humans.
4. Because Jordan Ross Siebert in the title role epitomizes what Hedwig is — hilarious and brave and tragic and terrified, and it will fill you up seeing his performance; and make you laugh harder than you thought was possible.
Tucson is full of amazing talent, and once again, people should be reminded of this. “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” will leave you hopeful, exhilarated, and filled with hope, and even that three letter word that is sometimes so hard to find – joy.