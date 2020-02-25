4 reasons to catch the Tucson production of the Tony Award-winning musical "Carousel"

Arts Express’ next offering is Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony Award-winning musical “Carousel.”
Named the best musical of the 20th century by Time magazine, “Carousel” follows brash carousel barker Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan, a quiet girl who works in the mill.
They fall in love, marry and have a stormy relationship that leads to tragedy and an attempt at mending old wounds from beyond the grave — a journey of love, loss and hope.
Arts Express’ Ben Wiese gives us four reasons to see the classic:
- Director Nancy Davis Booth has a strong vision of how to deliver this Rodgers and Hammerstein musical with prowess, veracity and compassion, using the sweeping score to shed light on the underlying story of intergenerational domestic violence. “How does one mount such a monumental production?,” Booth remarked, “With awe of the power of a dynamic cast and live orchestra to tell the story and with humility, striving to let the message shine out brightly and compassionately.” To raise awareness of domestic violence in our community, Arts Express is partnering with Emerge Center Against Domestic Violence on this production and sponsoring a “stuff-the-wagon” campaign, encouraging audience members to bring unused personal care and baby items to the show as a donation to Emerge clients.
- The cast of 34 is led by Andrew Gray, making his Arts Express debut, and Brianna Barnhart. Other returning AE favorites include Kayleah Wilson, Susan Stokes and Christopher Younggren.
- “Carousel” is well known for its majestic and moving music, with the classic songs “If I Loved You,” “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over,” the immortal “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and more. This extraordinary score is helmed by Music Director Elizabeth Spencer, bringing these iconic masterpieces with a full orchestra conducted by Martin Gaines.
- Prior to each performance, Arts Express offers a truly immersive experience: The Meet Ferenc Molnár pre-show, where you’ll hear “first-hand” how this intriguing Jewish Hungarian author built on real life inspirations to write the 1909 play “Lilliom,” the story that later became “Carousel.” Ferenc Molnár will be played by the award-winning veteran actor Gene Abravaya.