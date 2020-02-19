4 reasons to see Live Theatre Workshop's black comedy 'Radiant Vermin'

Live Theatre Workshop’s next offering is a dark and funny morality play. A couple recalls how they acquired their perfect home, and it all depended on killing homeless people. LTW’s artistic director Sabian Trout gives us four reasons to see it.
- “Radiant Vermin” is a pitch-black comedy about consumerism, gentrification and how easy it can be to abandon our moral structure.
- It is a fast-paced comedic ride with the audience, who will identify with the optimism and weaknesses of the two main “everyman” characters played by Samantha Cormier and Steve Wood.
- Director Maryann Green loves molding shows with small casts and more complex themes. This show invites audience members to ask themselves, “How far would I go to get what I want?” and keeps them talking about it all the way home.
“Radiant Vermin” is a wickedly comic satire about a young couple offered a way out of the housing crisis, and the extremes they prepared to get out.