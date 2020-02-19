4 reasons to see Live Theatre Workshop's black comedy 'Radiant Vermin'

Samantha Cormier and Steve Wood play a couple in “Radiant Vermin,” about what a couple is ultimately willing to do for the perfect home.

 Ryan Phillips Fagan

Live Theatre Workshop’s next offering is a dark and funny morality play. A couple recalls how they acquired their perfect home, and it all depended on killing homeless people. LTW’s artistic director Sabian Trout gives us four reasons to see it.

  1. “Radiant Vermin” is a pitch-black comedy about consumerism, gentrification and how easy it can be to abandon our moral structure.
  2. It is a fast-paced comedic ride with the audience, who will identify with the optimism and weaknesses of the two main “everyman” characters played by Samantha Cormier and Steve Wood.
  3. Director Maryann Green loves molding shows with small casts and more complex themes. This show invites audience members to ask themselves, “How far would I go to get what I want?” and keeps them talking about it all the way home.

“Radiant Vermin” is a wickedly comic satire about a young couple offered a way out of the housing crisis, and the extremes they prepared to get out.

