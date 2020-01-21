'Roadkill' inspires Arizonans to give old cars new life

“I chickened out driving it down here,” Brohner said. “It already looks like a squished bug. I didn’t want to risk driving it on the freeway.”

Brohner has six Volkswagen vehicles at home, but chose to bring his “Volksrod” because he felt it best captured the spirit of the event.

“I do have pretty cars,” he said. “I have to wash them and wax them. If I want to wash this car, I just hit it with a leaf blower.”

While higher-end hot rods are in attendance, the majority of vehicles on display are cars that were probably never expected to run again once they were sent to the scrapyard.

Harrison Card, events director for MotorTrend Group, said the abundance of low-end cars is par for the course for the “Roadkill” fan festivals.

“We want people to have fun with their cars again,” Card said. “Most of the cars on ‘Roadkill’ were created with the idea that they would be cool to make; to do it as cheaply as possible and have fun with it, but not really care about the aesthetics.

“A lot of shows and events are not having fun with cars. They are auctioning off $5 million cars, but they will never be used as cars again.”