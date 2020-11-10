'Rocky Horror' star Bostwick, shadow cast, to appear at Tucson drive-in screenings

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show," which follows a young couple as they get up-close-and-personal with Dr. Frank-N-Furter (played by Tim Curry) and his depraved, musical minions, was one of Bostwick's earliest films.

He has done plenty of movies and television shows since, including six years spent as New York mayor Randall Winston in the Michael J. Fox sitcom "Spin City," but he'll always be Brad to certain fans.

"It is going to define my obituary," Bostwick, 75, joked from his Florida home. "During the 1970s, when we realized that this was being picked up by fans and they were creating this whole different kind of theater around it, I thought, 'I am in this for life.'"

It is a distinction that Bostwick and his fellow castmates, people like Susan Sarandon, Curry and Nell Campbell, embrace, Bostwick said.

"We are all such big fans of the movie," he said. "Whenever anything comes along where we can promote the film, we will. It is so incredibly special."

Bostwick has already done a handful of drive-in theater dates on the East Coast. In addition to Tucson, he'll also be making appearances at screenings in Phoenix and Palm Desert, California.