Rodeo romance: Finding love the cowboy way this Valentine's Day

For many Tucsonans, riding, roping and romance are all within the realm of possibility this weekend.

Valentine’s Day is Friday, Feb. 14, and the 95th annual Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo kicks off Saturday, Feb. 15, and runs through Feb. 23.

While the sights, sounds and smells of your typical rodeo don’t generally lend themselves to the art of romancing, there are plenty of rodeo-themed ways to show your significant other you care.

Here are some date ideas that you and your rodeo sweetheart can use in Tucson this weekend or year-round.

When true love is at steak, you eat

Nothing says rodeo quite like a good steak, and same goes for love. Here are a few cowboy-themed steakhouses that fit the bill.

El Corral

2201 E. River Road; elcorraltucson.com; 299-6092

Hours: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. daily