Romance your valentine with these online Tucson concerts

Tucson venues are still dark thanks to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean the organizations known for bringing us live music are sitting on the sidelines.
Here are a couple virtual concerts this weekend that you can enjoy with a loved one.
Mexican guitarist Misael Barraza-Diaz, presented by Dove of Peace Lutheran ChurchWhen and where: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, streamed at doveofpeacetucson.org
- Cost: Free, but donations are accepted to benefit
- .
- About the concert: Barraza-Diaz, an award-winning Mexican guitarist and University of Arizona doctoral student, will perform a concert of sonatas including Cuban composer Leo Brouwer’s “Sonata del Pensador,” No. 4; Italian composer Guido Santorsola’s Sonata Italiana; and Sonata for Guitar by the young Spanish composer Antonio Jose. Also on the program is 19th century French composer Napoleon Coste’s Fantasie Dramatique, “Le Depart.”
The concert is part of Dove of Peace’s series of free concerts that it has been doing for more than a decade.
Pianist Michael Brown, presented by Arizona Friends of Chamber Music
When and where: Available Saturday, Feb. 13, at arizonachambermusic.org
Cost: Admission is free, but donations are accepted at arizonachambermusic.org
- About the concert: Brown, hailed by the New York Times as a leader when it comes to Renaissance performers-composers — yes, he also multitasks as a composer — is performing Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major aka “Hammerklavier,” widely regarded as one of the most important piano sonatas ever written. It also ranks as one of the most technically challenging.
His performance for Arizona Friends of Chamber Music, which he filmed from his New York City apartment last week, is his first of the “Hammerklavier.”
“It’s something that you just keep working and working on and try figuring out because it is so difficult,” said Brown, who has spent the past year learning the work after the pandemic basically ground to a halt his live performances.
“When (Beethoven) set out to write it, he knew that he was doing something groundbreaking — a piano sonata on the scale of a symphony. … It’s a big journey for the listener to sit through ... but it’s completely worth it. It’s an experience and an event,” he said. “I love it. The ‘Hammerklavier’ has been a pandemic friend for me.”
The Tucson performance also is his first full recital during the pandemic, although he has performed a few shorter virtual events.
Brown paired the Beethoven with Mendelssohn’s “Fantasia” in F-sharp Minor, which was influenced by Beethoven.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch