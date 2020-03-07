Sahuarita launches inaugural festival celebrating the creative arts

Sahuarita launches inaugural festival celebrating the creative arts

The two-day Creative Arts Festival will feature more than 55 visual artists, entertainment, hands-on activities and food.

 Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

Celebrating the arts will be the focus of Sahuarita’s inaugural Creative Arts Festival.

The two-day event, scheduled for March 14-15, will feature more than 55 visual artists, live performances, interactive creative experiences, and of course, food.

Vendors will also be on hand, selling home decor, woodcrafts, jewelry, metal work, ceramics and more.

Entertainment options include a classical bassoon quartet, Taiko drumming, Chinese folk dancing, puppetry, jazz, folklorico dancers, and cuban music.

For the kids, there will be hands-on art, face painters, balloon artists, activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math, and the chance to jump into their own comic book with the Comic Bookmobile.

The town of Sahuarita has partnered with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance to put on the festival.

The event will be held at the Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way. Admission is free. It starts at 10 a.m. on both days and runs until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

For more information, go to saaca.org/sahuaritacreativeartsfestival.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News