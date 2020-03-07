Sahuarita launches inaugural festival celebrating the creative arts

Celebrating the arts will be the focus of Sahuarita’s inaugural Creative Arts Festival.
The two-day event, scheduled for March 14-15, will feature more than 55 visual artists, live performances, interactive creative experiences, and of course, food.
Vendors will also be on hand, selling home decor, woodcrafts, jewelry, metal work, ceramics and more.
Entertainment options include a classical bassoon quartet, Taiko drumming, Chinese folk dancing, puppetry, jazz, folklorico dancers, and cuban music.
For the kids, there will be hands-on art, face painters, balloon artists, activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math, and the chance to jump into their own comic book with the Comic Bookmobile.
The town of Sahuarita has partnered with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance to put on the festival.
The event will be held at the Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way. Admission is free. It starts at 10 a.m. on both days and runs until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
For more information, go to saaca.org/sahuaritacreativeartsfestival.