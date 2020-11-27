Santa sightings will look different in Tucson during COVID-19 Christmas

Photographer Georgina Anderson likes to give her clients the full “North Pole” experience when they hire her for the holidays.

For the last several years, Anderson and her husband, Jon Anderson, owners of Something Blue Photography, have turned the property next to their downtown office into Santa’s workshop. Kids meet and interact with Jolly Old St. Nicholas while Anderson sits quietly off to the side, capturing the whole thing with her camera.

Santa, played by Jon’s brother Corey, shows visiting children their names on his “nice” list, a nod that all but guarantees a stack of presents under the tree, and uses a globe to point out the places he’ll be delivering presents on the big day.

“We try not to make it a formal photo shoot,” Anderson said. “It’s all about the interaction.”

Anderson plans to continue the tradition this year but with added precautions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families will be temperature-checked before they come into the building and “Santa-tizing” elves will deep-clean the studio between each session.

Santa will be wearing either a face shield or cloth mask, whichever the client prefers, and will have several sets of gloves that will be switched out throughout the day.

The Andersons will also have props for children to sit on — benches, wagons, even a small sleigh, in lieu of Santa’s lap.

“Every day, we are coming up with new ideas to keep people safe,” Georgina Anderson said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be fewer Santa sightings in Tucson this year, but several events will still offer a chance to see Kris Kringle in action.