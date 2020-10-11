SASO to host live concerts this weekend, one of them with an in-person audience

The Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra was the last ensemble to hold a live performance before COVID-19 forced venues to shut down last March.

About 200 people sat scattered throughout the sizable St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church main hall that Sunday afternoon in mid-March to hear the orchestra perform Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony. And when it was over, the orchestra, like its counterparts in Tucson and throughout the country, shuttered to wait out the pandemic that has put live entertainment on hold worldwide.

This weekend, the orchestra will tiptoe back when 16 members of its string section perform a concert of serenades by Mozart, Dvořák and Tchaikovsky. The ensemble will perform the concert without an audience at SaddleBrooke's DesertView Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 17, and before an audience of no more than 50 on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance's Catalyst Arts & Maker Space in the Tucson Mall.

Both concerts will be live-streamed, although the SaddleBrooke one will be available only to those residents.