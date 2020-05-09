Savings program aims to boost Tucson attractions post-COVID-19

The Tucson Attractions Passport program, designed to support local museums, culture and experiences, is gearing up for coronavirus restrictions to be lifted.
The program, administered by the Southern Arizona Attractions Alliance, offers savings on admission to more than 90 popular venues around the Tucson area.
Due to COVID-19 shuttering such attractions, SAAA is extending the life of the passport, which was set to expire on Sept. 15, to Nov. 15.
The passport provides a key source of revenue for advertising and marketing the attractions throughout the year, the SAAA said.
Many of the attractions are nonprofit organizations that rely on attendance for sustainability.
The passport is geared to tourists as well as locals who regularly visit participating attractions.
Passports with the extended expiration date are available for $11 to $25 depending on the length of time purchased.
For more information, go to tucsonattractions.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.