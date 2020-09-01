Sculpture by Tucson artist back on display after being stolen

A sculpture that was missing for two months after it was stolen during a drive-thru exhibition is on display once again for a limited time.
"Angelica" by Tucson artist John Benedict is on exhibit at Hacienda Del Sol through Sept. 12, after which it will go into Benedict's private collection.
It was at Hacienda Del Sol where the metal statue, weighing more than 200 pounds and standing more than 6 feet tall, was stolen at the end of May.
On Aug. 14, the sculpture was recovered after the Pima County Sheriff's Department got a tip that it was being hidden in a storage unit. That was followed by an arrest of a 56-year-old man, Kelly Feldman, on a felony theft charge.
“It is great that a valuable piece of art has come back to the Tucson community, we are excited to support John and happy to give him the showing he deserved several months ago” said Jill Clark, Hacienda Del Sol general manager.
The exhibition is being held at the guest ranch's inner courtyard, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Benedict will be on hand on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and great. He will also have other items from his collection of works.
The team at Hacienda has crafted a specialty cocktail called "Angelica's Revenge" that is be available through Sept. 12.
Over the years, Benedict has done murals, night-club theming, haunted house theming, gates, doors, faux finish painting, furniture, photography, and fossil and dinosaur egg restoration. He has since settled into metal art — creating sculptures, wall hangings, chess sets, and steampunk critters and fish.
Learn more about Benedict at somedistantworld.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!