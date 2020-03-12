Several concerts to keep you busy through next Friday

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, it seems only fitting that Altan, one of the most recognized traditional folk bands to come out of Ireland in the last three decades, is set to make a stop in Tucson.
The group will play the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., on Saturday, March 14.
Altan is on a Southwest swing which takes the band through New Mexico and Colorado before it ends its run in the Old Pueblo.
First-time attendees can expect a dynamic mix of Irish ballads, jigs and reels at the concert, along with a sit-in by Nia Byrne, daughter of singer Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh and step dancers from a local troupe.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25-$40 through the Fox box office, 547-3040 or foxtucson.com
Here are some other concerts taking place in Tucson over the next week:
• Singer-songwriter Paul Thorn, a Mississippi-raised musician and storyteller steeped in Southern blues, soul and folk, returns to Tucson on Tuesday for a Rhythm & Roots concert at 191 Toole downtown.
Thorn has a new album coming out this summer, so expect to hear some fresh material mixed in with Thorn classics like “Pimps and Preachers,” and tracks from his 2018 release, “Don’t Let the Devil Ride.”
The concert starts at 7 p.m. at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Admission is $28-$34 through rhythmandroots.org.
• Los Angeles hip-hop group Shoreline Mafia was born and raised on social media.
The group got its start on MySpace in 2012. It was on YouTube in 2017 that the outfit had their first viral hit. The song, “Musty,” racked up more than 12 million views.
Fast-forward to 2020 and Shoreline Mafia has more than 1 billion streams to its name, with 16 million average streams a week.
The group brings its popularity to the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., this Friday, March 13. But good luck getting tickets. The show has already sold out.
• Big Bad Voodoo Daddy swings into the Fox Tucson Theatre on March 20 for a retrospective of classic tracks, including “Go Daddy-O,” “I Wanna Be Like You” and “You and Me and the Bottle Makes Three.”
The band first gained attention for its role as the club band in the 1996 Vince Vaughn/Jon Favreau indie film “Swingers.”
Since that time, BBVD has been touring ... a lot. In January, it celebrated its 3,000th concert at Sony Hall in New York City.
The gig at the Fox starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $27.50-$89 through foxtucson.com.
• Ventriloquist Terry Fator brings his cast of characters back to the Tucson area for a show at the Diamond Center, in Sahuarita this Saturday, March 14.
Fator’s win on “America’s Got Talent” in 2007 gave him a national platform. He has been a headliner at The Mirage casino in Las Vegas for the last 11 years.
Fator’s primary puppet is Winston the Impersonating Turtle, but he has more than 25 in his repertoire, including puppets made to look like celebrities, such as Paul McCartney and Willie Nelson.
The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Diamond Center, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road. Tickets are $40-$69.50 through ddcaz.com