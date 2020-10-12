Singer-songwriter Casey Ryan ready to get back on stage after COVID lockdown

This will not be the first time Ryan, who has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, has performed at Hotel Congress or in Tucson; since he moved here he's played around town including at the Fox Tucson Theatre, Monterey Court and Plaza Palomina.

Getting back on stage now after so many months gives him a chance to express all the emotions he's been feeling since the initial lockdown.

"It’s definitely been an introspective time," said Ryan, who has spent his lockdown time working on his music and last month launched "The Starving Artist" podcast on YouTube. "I want to come out on the other side of things better than I was before. I want to make sure that for the people who have supported me and just for myself that I have put that time in.”

Ryan describes his music as melancholy, with songs that look at heartbreak and loss — two emotions with which he says he's well-acquainted.

"I create and write songs based on how I feel at that time. I don't write songs when I’m happy,” he said.