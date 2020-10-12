 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Singer-songwriter Casey Ryan ready to get back on stage after COVID lockdown

Singer-songwriter Casey Ryan ready to get back on stage after COVID lockdown

Singer-songwriter Casey Ryan walked off the stage after his first-ever headlining show in Spokane, Washington, back in March. 

He was feeling euphoric; "It was just this amazing show," he recalled.

"And then literally I stepped off stage and that’s when the bartender told me the governors were locking everything down," the 31-year-old Tucson transplant recalled. "At first I didn't think too much of it. 'Oh, in a month or so this won’t be a big deal.'”

But a month turned into two, then four and now seven.

He lost 225 shows and found himself stuck at home on Tucson's east side where the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, native has lived for the last two years.

Now, after performing a few online shows to benefit the Restaurant Emergency Relief Fund, Ryan is set to perform his first live COVID-19 era concert.

Ryan, who has been performing full-time for six years, will take the Hotel Congress plaza main stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, to perform a dinnertime concert for diners on the hotel's patio.

The concert is part of Congress's outdoor concert series that runs nearly nightly including its Taco Tuesday, Sunday Blues & Brews and Soul Food Wednesdays series — events that are held when the hotel's Cup Cafe is not serving dinner. It's open for dinner Thursdays through Saturdays and serves breakfast and lunch all week long.

This will not be the first time Ryan, who has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, has performed at Hotel Congress or in Tucson; since he moved here he's played around town including at the Fox Tucson Theatre, Monterey Court and Plaza Palomina. 

Getting back on stage now after so many months gives him a chance to express all the emotions he's been feeling since the initial lockdown.

"It’s definitely been an introspective time," said Ryan, who has spent his lockdown time working on his music and last month launched "The Starving Artist" podcast on YouTube. "I want to come out on the other side of things better than I was before. I want to make sure that for the people who have supported me and just for myself that I have put that time in.”

Ryan describes his music as melancholy, with songs that look at heartbreak and loss — two emotions with which he says he's well-acquainted.

"I create and write songs based on how I feel at that time. I don't write songs when I’m happy,” he said.

But that's not to say his concerts are occasions that call for extra tissues and no dry eyes in the house. His definition of melancholy includes his newest single "Damage" that has a rock edge to it and his pandemic ditty "COVID-19 Blues (Got That 'Rona)" that he posted on his YouTube channel back in mid-April.

In his live shows, Ryan, who performs alone with an acoustic guitar, sprinkles in covers of familiar songs.

"I think I can offer a very versatile and unique approach to familiar songs that people may be used to while also putting my original spin,” said Ryan, who moved to Tucson to be more centrally located to the West Coast and Southwest cities where he frequently performs.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

If you go

What: Casey Ryan in concert

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free; Ryan will play during the dinner service.

Coming up: 

• Jazz Friday At the Cup Cafe at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, on the plaza. Part of Hotel Congress's free Friday night live jazz series through the fall.

• Bryan Dean Trio plays Sunday Blues BBQ on the plaza beginning at 4 p.m. Oct. 18; $5 at the door.

• PD Ronstadt and Company play Taco Tuesdays Rhythm & Roots series at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 on the plaza; $8 at the door.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Tucson author named finalist for National Book Award
Books

Tucson author named finalist for National Book Award

  • Updated

The National Book Award is the most prestigious honor in American literature. Lydia Millet, who moved to Tucson in 1999 to work with the Center for Biological Diversity, is being honored for “A Children’s Bible.” The novel, described as a story of teenage alienation and adult complacency in an unraveling world, was published by W.W. Norton in May.

Watch Now: Related Video

"Miracle Mile" by Connie Brannock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News