Sonoran Glass School brings in industry experts for Visiting Artists Series

Sonoran Glass School is kicking off its 2020 Visiting Artists Series with industry experts sharing their in-depth knowledge.
The series, sponsored by the Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass, will start with a free demonstration on Friday, Jan. 31, by Edison Osorio-Zapata on “Cultural Conceptions: Cooking with Glass.” The demo is from 7 to 9 p.m.
That will be followed by a workshop on developing timing and skill as a glass maker with the opportunity to make your own eating utensils and vessels.
The class is Feb. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $290 and requires registration.
Other artist visits planned through the spring include Mark Peiser, an internationally known glass artist, who will give a public lecture in March; Dean Allison, who has studied and worked in the glass arts in Australia, Scotland, Turkey and throughout the United States, will be in Tucson in April; and Alexandria Young and Jason Marstall, Sonoran Glass School instructors, will be teaching in February and May respectively.
For more information or to register for workshops, go to tucne.ws/glassseries.
In addition to the Art Alliance’s title sponsorship, the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is supporting the free public lectures and demonstrations associated with the series.
Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th Street, teaches students and the public how to create and appreciate glass as a visual arts medium through educational courses, one-on-one experiences, visiting artist seminars, and community events.